Visakhapatnam City police arrested four individuals, in connection with the murder of a man in the city. The deceased was identified as K Sai Kumar (33), a resident of Bharat Nagar, Arilova.

According to a press note, Mr Kumar has been living in Arilova along with his wife and daughter for the past four years. As per the reports, as many as three cases were registered against Sai. Despite his criminal history, K Riyaz, N Srinivas, and another teenager from the locality befriended Kumar. The youngsters would lend their support to the deceased at work. However, differences cropped between Kumar and the rest of the gang after a period of time. The former threatened them to oblige his words and warned them that severe consequences would follow if they fail to do so. Added to that, the youngsters’ parents disliked the fact that their children are under the influence of a rowdy sheeter.

The gang then decided to get rid of the threat by killing Sai Kumar. On 26 December 2020, the three youngsters along with a Sheik Shameer plotted to murder the rowdy sheeter during the night. While Sai was coming back from his mother-in-law’s house to his place, along with his friends, the accused attacked the deceased with iron rods. They later slit his throat with a knife and murdered him.

On receiving the news of the murder, the family of the deceased filed a case at the Arilova Police Station in Vizag. Acting on the complaint, the cops took the four individuals into custody on Monday.

