Residents of the beautiful city of destiny will agree that keeping it clean and green is only possible through cumulative participation from the citizens of Vizag. It is a known fact that government officials alone cannot bring about the required changes to attain Swachh Vizag. Hence, here are the steps GVMC is taking to encourage the general public to practise green living. According to a press release by the GVMC, the civic body plans to carry out various public activities, mainly focused on proper waste disposal and use of plastic in 2021, namely, segregation of wet garbage and dry garbage, subsequently distributing the said garbage into carts, encouraging making organic manure at home and banning the use of plastic ahead of Swachha Survekshan. To create awareness of the same, the GVMC has been conducting street plays in different parts of Vizag. GVMC wards of 21 and 22, Tadi Street, Jalari Peta, Relli Street, New Agraharam, are a few of the streets in Vizag where street plays were staged with the support of Rasajna Cultural Services to create awareness among the people. Theatrical crews described the use of plastic as a threat to the survival of mobile and living beings and explained in detail the ban of plastic.

The event was attended by the Director and Writer of the Rasajna Cultural Services Committee along with their team members. Sanitary Inspectors, Chinnaji, Sridhar, of GVMC 21st and 22nd wards also graced the programme with their presence. Ward Sanitary Secretaries, Sanitation staff, and other officials from the respective wards, were also present at the event.

Swachh Survekshan, a survey conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to study the cleanliness and sanitation of various cities and towns in India. Recently, Visakhapatnam also received certification of open defecation free ++ (ODF) city.