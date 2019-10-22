Deepa Kiran, Janaki Sabesh to conduct outreach program for VJLF 2019

Storytellers Deepa Kiran and Janaki Sabesh will conduct an outreach program for the upcoming Vizag Junior Literary Fest (VJLF) 2019. As part of the first round of outreach, Deepa Kiran will be visiting Vizag and conducting bi-lingual storytelling sessions for about 150 students in the age group of 4-12 years. The school will also be given a curated selection of books so that the children can pursue their love for reading.

“As part of giving back to society, Navayuga VJLF will be conducting an Outreach program for the first time. The idea is to widen the impact of the fest and ensure that all educational institutes can

experience the joy of books and reading,” a press note read.

“Deepa Kiran and Janaki Sabesh will conduct bi-lingual storytelling sessions on 24 October and 6

November respectively. A book set by Pratham will be handed over to the school so that the children can continue and grow their love for books and reading. The District Education Officer – Mr. Lingeswar Rao will be handing over the book set to the School Principal,” the note further added. The sessions by Deepa Kiran, on 24 October, will be conducted at HB Colony and Jalaripeta.

VJLF 2019 will be held on 16 and 17 November. Consisting of 20 speakers and spanning over 90 sessions in two days, the literary fest will be bringing together authors, storytellers, and theatre artists from all over.

VJLF 2019 has a line up of 20 eminent guests including Paro Anand, Roopa Pai, Andaleeb Wajid, Deepa Kiran, and Roger Jenkins. The fest will also have more than 1000 titles from Indian publishers. Creative writing and poetry writing sessions, puppetry performances, tholu bommalaata, book reading, storytelling sessions, book launches, and panel discussions for adults and teachers.