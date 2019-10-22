Pawan Kalyan to lead Janasena Party’s long march in Visakhapatnam

Pawan Kalyan will be leading a protest rally and long march by Janasena Party in Visakhapatnam on 3 or 4 November. The party, in an official release, said that the protest rally and long march are being organised in support of construction workers who have been enduring tough times owing to the lack of sand availability after the YSRCP took charge of the State.

As per the release, Janasena President Pawan Kalyan, speaking on the occasion of the party’s Political Affairs Meeting (PAC) on Sunday, said, “We have set up a sub-committee under the leadership of party generals secretary and PAC member Thota Chandrasekhar for the movement to be initiated in the form of a long march.”

“Janasena Party will stay as a protection to the construction workers. It is an effort to clear the tears of the building workers and their plight will be brought to the notice of the people. We will question the government and fight till the workers are given justice,” Pawan Kalyan added.

Stating that about 35 lakh workers have been “thrown onto the streets”, directly and indirectly, the Janasena supremo said that there are many catastrophic conditions in the State after the new government took over the reign. He further urged Janasainiks and fans to turn out in numbers to support the long march in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to media on Monday, former CBI Joint Director and Janasena Party leader VV Lakshmi Narayana said, “We have decided to hold a massive protest rally in Visakhapatnam on 3 or 4 November for the cause of construction workers. Rallies such as this one provide a medium to voice a public opinion and take the issue to the government’s notice. Janasena Party is here to raise questions and give 25 years of bright future to the State.”