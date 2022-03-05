The Waltair Railway Division, in its endeavour to provide a more comfortable journey to its passengers, has always taken many innovative measures to improvise passenger amenities. As a result, on 4 March 2022, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Anup Satpathy has inagurated a prepaid AC waiting lounge, a first of its kind for the East Coast Railway at the Vizianagaram Railway Station.

The new AC waiting lounge is equipped with world-class amenities such as comfortable cushion sofas, television sets for entertainment, a Wi-Fi facility, separate restrooms for men and women, a baby feeding room, and much more. The amenities are available for bona fide passengers at a meagre charge of Rs 20 per hour. Refreshments will also be made available inside the lounge.

The DRM also carried out a scrutiny of various railway offices and facilities at the Vizianagaram Railway Station. He inspected the retiring rooms, waiting halls, booking office, parcel office, route relay interlocking (RRI) cabin, running room, and other passenger amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the newly set up AC waiting lounge at the Vizianagaram Railway Station Platform No. 1 is aimed to provide more comforts to passengers and generate revenue at the same time. He said that as per requirements and provisions laid in the railway board norms, amenities will be provided at the station for improving passenger convenience. ADRM (infrastructure) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Sr. DCM AK Tripathy, Sr.DCM-II, Preethi Rana, DCM Urvashi Kumari were also present.

Parijata Satpathy, President of the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization, Waltair Division, inaugurated the newly constructed Officers Rest House at the Vizianagaram Railway Station in the presence of the DRM. The building comprises seven AC suites with other modern amenities.