The Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Anup Kumar Satpathy, visited the Visakhapatnam railway station for inspection on Sunday.

Mr. Satpathy reviewed various facilities and amenities available at the Visakhapatnam railway station. He also took stock of many ongoing developmental activities and paid a visit to the newly renovated Jan Ahaar, Rail Dhaba and other food and catering units on the platforms.

He appreciated the railway staff for the adoption of modern cooking equipment, storage and serving exercise in the food courts. He also inspected the newly constructed entrance arch near Gate no 3. As well as inspecting the construction work of the station facade, which is a part of the station development plan.

Mr. Satpathy also inspected the recently renovated reserve lounge in Platform no. 1 of the station and was seen interacting with passengers. He also interacted with passengers at waiting halls, booking offices, the Passenger Reservation Office, the parcel office and on the platforms asking them for feedback on the facilities. The Divisional Railway Manager urged the passengers to avail and make enough use of these facilities provided at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

The DRM also reviewed the Robotic Spa, Human Interactive Interface and Mobile Health Kiosk situated on Platform no. 1. He later inspected the battery-operated cars, the refreshing lounge, AC relaxing lounge and pandemic preventive gear equipment stall, which were provided under non-fare revenue at the station for the passengers. Mr. Satpathy also spoke to service providers to know about the prospects of their units. He advised the accompanying officials to regularly monitor the amenities and facilities so that the best could be provided to the customers.