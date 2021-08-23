Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday and marking this special day, fans and movie buffs got their rain of announcements and updates. These were ranging from the Tollywood star’s upcoming film, Acharya, to his next projects, titled Mega 154 & Mega 155. To call it nothing but the most eventful and memorable of birthdays, here are all the mega news & updates that took social media by storm.

Motion Poster of GODFATHER

The birthday celebration began on 21 August, the eve of Megastar’s birthday, with the motion poster revealing Chiru’s 153rd film. The motion poster was revealed by one of India’s most celebrated film directors, Mohan Raja.

The motion poster takes a pun on the letters in the word MEGASTAR. Taking the alphabets GAR from the original word forms the title GODFATHER. The poster also revealed a few prominent names like Thaman S, N V Prasad, Suresh Selvaran, Vakada Apparao, and Yugandhar T, who will be associated with the film.

Title Unveil of Chiru155

Next up at 9:00 am, on 22 August, was the title reveal of Megastars 155th film. It was unveiled by Prince Mahesh Babu. Taking this chance to convey his wishes, Tollywood’s prince unveiled the title and first motion poster of Bhola Shankar. This film will be directed by Meher Ramesh.

Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu🤗 Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021

The unveiling of the title was accompanied by a poster and cast reveal by Keerthy Suresh. Writing that she couldn’t find a more auspicious day to announce her next project, she announced that she will be playing a sister role in Bhola Shankar. The posters from the film where she is seen tying a Rakhi to Chiranjeevi went viral as India celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

Wishing the mega 🌟 @KChiruTweets sir good health and happiness for years to come! Couldn’t find a more auspicious day to announce my next project #BholaaShankar ❤️ Extremely excited for this new journey 😇@MeherRamesh @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @BholaaShankar pic.twitter.com/OizmEczRFZ — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 22, 2021

Mega 154 First Look

KS Ravindran, commonly known as Bobby, hit the national news when he announced that he would be finally collaborating with his idol Chiranjeevi, titled Chiru 154. He promised the Mega fans that a MEGA WAVE would hit shores as a Mega gift at 4:05 pm on 22 August.

Writing make way for OG Mass Monster, Box Office Ka Gangster, the director revealed that the filming of Mega 154 will begin soon. The post also read Poonakaalu loading.

With all the movie updates and announcements, the mega fans also got to see the Mega brothers (Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan & Naga Babu) bond together on Raksha Bandhan.

As though all these movie announcements were not enough, to give the celebrations a perfect ending, Chiranjeevi took everyone by surprise when he joined a fans-organized Twitter space that was celebrating his birthday.