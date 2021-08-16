The Telugu Film Industry (TFI) is at its best pace to roll out projects that have been in the making for the past year and a half. Cinema loyalists were at a loss of choice when four Telugu stars had lined up their highly anticipated movies for the Sankranti 2022 release. But now they have made themselves familiar with that too. Last week was an eventful one with seven surprise announcements from the TFI, promising enriching entertainment at the theatres. Here are the latest Tollywood announcements from the past one week:

#1 First Glimpse of Bheemla Nayak

The latest among the seven is the first glimpse of Bheemla Nayak. As promised by its producer, the first glimpse was quite a lot of “mass”. Pawan Kalyan’s fans got to reminisce about the aggression from the good old Badri days. This film is slated to release in theatres on 12 January 2022. The latest of all Tollywood announcements, Bheemla Nayak is one of the most-awaited films.

#2 Pushpa Song (Daakko Daakko Meka)

Pushpa (part-1) was scheduled to release on 13 August, but as a consolation for the icon star Allu Arjun’s fans, the filmmakers planned to release the first song from the movie. The song was released in five languages. The wildest Tollywood song garnered around 18.3+ million views and 1.16+ million likes across five languages.

#3 Sarkaru Vaari Paata Teaser

As the clock struck 12 on 9 August, Mahesh Babu gifted his fans, on his 46th birthday, the teaser for his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The teaser provides a beautiful romantic relationship that Mahesh Babu and actress Keerthy Suresh share. The film is slated to release on 13 January, 2022. It was one of the biggest Tollywood announcements last week as Mahesh Babu fans went crazy over the teaser.

#4 SSMB28

Prince Mahesh Babu’s fans who were already having a treat on his birthday on 9 August, couldn’t have asked for more when Haarika & Hassine Creations announced the 28th film of Mahesh Babu. The short snippet that was released announced the coming together of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram after 11 years. The two had previously worked together for Athadu in 2005 and Khaleja in 2010.

#5 Republic Theatrical Release Date

Sai Dharam Tej took India Independence Day to announce the character, and the theatrical release date, of his upcoming film Republic. Calling ‘Panja Abhiram’ the most loved character he has ever played, he announced that the film will release on 1 October, 2021.

#6 Parking Theatrical Release Date

Sushanth Akkineni’s upcoming film ‘Parking’ has been waiting for a theatrical release and the makers have assured that it is worth the wait. Keeping the tagline as ‘Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu’, Sushant took to his social media to announce that the film will release in theatres on 27 August, 2021. Since this announcement, Sushant has been putting his best foot forward to promote the film on various platforms.

#7 Raja Raja Chora Theatrical Release Date

Sree Vishnu’s comedy film Raja Raja Chora writing ‘KING SIZE ENTERTAINMENT’ announced that the film will release on 19 August, 2021. In the pre-release event that took place a day ago, the makers revealed that the film will be remade in other languages too. The post-theatrical release rights have been bagged by Aha.