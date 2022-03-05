The City Police have arrested two accused men for two-wheeler thefts in Visakhapatnam on Friday, 4 March 2022. The accused were found to be in possession of 9 Royal Enfield Bullets worth ₹ 12,50,000. The two friends who were released from the central jail recently were arrested by the special team of officers headed by G Tejeswara Rao, DSI, Steel Plant Police Station.

According to a complaint registered by Galla Siva Krishna at the Duvvada Crime Police Station, the two accused entered into the cellar of the complainant’s house, broke open the gate locks, and allegedly stole his Royal Enfield bike which was parked inside. Based on this complaint, the police formed a special team to further investigate the case. It was found that the accused had stolen a total of 11 Royal Enfield Bikes along with 1 Hero Splendor Bike in a span of 45 days.

Accused number 1, Kakaralla Krishna (24) native of Srikakulam District, and accused number 2, Shaik Jaharuddin (20) native of Guntur District were found to be ex-offenders involved in various theft, property and ganja cases.

While addressing a press conference, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Sravan Kumar said that while conducting a vehicle checking near Duvvada, two people were found suspicious and immediately arrested. Based on credible information the police conducted a successful inquiry and found that the two accused were involved in a series of bike thefts. They had planned to transport the bikes to other cities to sell them and make easy money.

The DCP said that out of the 12 cases registered, 4 bikes were found in Dwaraka, one in Duvvada and one in Gajuwaka limits, while the others were found in Kancharapalem, II Town, MVP area and IV Town Police Stations. Futher serach is in place to recover the other 3 bikes which were a part of the 12 two wheeler thefts in Visakhapatnam the police added.