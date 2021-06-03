For all the children who are missing learning new stuff at school this summer, Vizag Zoo has a special Summer Camp planned for them. This summer camp, to be organised virtually by Indira Gandhi Zoological Park due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is going to run from 28 June 2021 till 4 July 2021. In this e-programme, children will get to learn about the importance of nature and wildlife conservation and how wild animals are managed at a zoo.

This camp will have 2-hour sessions daily from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM where various scopes of wildlife will be covered like animal behaviour studies, management of animals at zoo, veterinary care of zoo animals, butterfly rearing, etc. Children in the age group 12 – 18 years can participate in this camp and have a wonderful learning experience.

According to Vizag Zoo Public Relations Officer T Ch V Ramana, the veterinary care sessions will be conducted by the zoo’s veterinarian while some of the sessions will be taught by the Vizag Zoo Curator Dr. Nandani Salaria. Along with the learning sessions, various fun activities and assignments are also planned for the children.

Interested children can register themselves by filling the Summer Camp application at www.vizagzoo.com and pay a nominal registration fee of Rs 500. They will have to provide a passport size photograph and DOB proof along with the filled application, which can be sent over by email to [email protected] The last date for the submission of the application is 25 June 2021.

Participants will be provided with an e-certificate on the completion of the summer camp, along with a special souvenir kit and one free visit to the Vizag zoo when it reopens for visitors.

For further info on this Virtual Summer Camp by Vizag Zoo, people can contact on 9441130894 during working hours.

This summer camp is being organised by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park for the first time in Visakhapatnam.