Dynamic the city, more dynamic its officials. Be it the Gas leak or the Hudhud cyclone, the district officials have sprung to action, merely on a tweet. Visakhapatnam district has been through tough times but has witnessed immediate rectifications and actions that kept the city running. Here are the Visakhapatnam district officials and their contact info to keep handy at any point.
Sri V. Vinay Chand, IAS.
Designation: Vizag District Collector & District Magistrate
Address: Collector’s Office, Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 08912563257, 08912525384
Mobile: 9849903838-AO
Twitter: CollectorVisakha (@vizagcollector)
Mrs. G. Srijana, IAS.
Designation: Commissioner, GVMC
Address: GVMC, Visakhapatnam
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 08912746300
Mobile: 9848882586-PA, 9121223377
Twitter: Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana)
Sri M. Venu Gopal Reddy, IAS.
Designation: Joint Collector & Addl. District Magistrate of Visakhapatnam
Address: Collector’s Office, Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 08912563121, 08912565252
Mobile: 9849903848-PA
Twitter: Venugopal Reddy (@venu678)
Sri. P. Koteswara Rao, IAS.
Designation: Vice-Chairman, VMRDA Visakhapatnam
Address: 8th Floor, Udyog Bhavan, Siripuram Cir, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530003
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 08912754189, 08912754133
Mobile: 9989588869-PA
Manish Kumar Sinha IPS.
Designation: City Police Commissioner
Address: O/o The Commissioner of Police, Police Barracks, Suryabagh, Visakhapatnam
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 08912562709
Mobile: 94406 27277
Twitter: VizagCItyPolice (@vizagcitypolice)
Important contact details in the police department: https://vizagcitypolice.gov.in/vspcontacts.aspx
Dr. G. Savitri
Designation: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Visakhapatnam
Address: Near Ramatalkies Road, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam – 530016
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 08912731717
Mobile: 9849902299
Dr. PV Sudhakar Rao
Designation: North Coastal Andhra Pradesh Special COVID Officer & Andhra Medical College Principal
Mobile: 9849903050
Twitter: Andhra Medical College (@amcvskp)
Covid Control Committee Contact Details: https://visakhapatnam.ap.gov.in/service/committees/
