Dynamic the city, more dynamic its officials. Be it the Gas leak or the Hudhud cyclone, the district officials have sprung to action, merely on a tweet. Visakhapatnam district has been through tough times but has witnessed immediate rectifications and actions that kept the city running. Here are the Visakhapatnam district officials and their contact info to keep handy at any point.

Sri V. Vinay Chand, IAS.

Designation: Vizag District Collector & District Magistrate

Address: Collector’s Office, Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 08912563257, 08912525384

Mobile: 9849903838-AO

Twitter: CollectorVisakha (@vizagcollector)

Mrs. G. Srijana, IAS.

Designation: Commissioner, GVMC

Address: GVMC, Visakhapatnam

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 08912746300

Mobile: 9848882586-PA, 9121223377

Twitter: Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana)

Sri M. Venu Gopal Reddy, IAS.

Designation: Joint Collector & Addl. District Magistrate of Visakhapatnam

Address: Collector’s Office, Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 08912563121, 08912565252

Mobile: 9849903848-PA

Twitter: Venugopal Reddy (@venu678)

Sri. P. Koteswara Rao, IAS.

Designation: Vice-Chairman, VMRDA Visakhapatnam

Address: 8th Floor, Udyog Bhavan, Siripuram Cir, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530003

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 08912754189, 08912754133

Mobile: 9989588869-PA

Manish Kumar Sinha IPS.

Designation: City Police Commissioner

Address: O/o The Commissioner of Police, Police Barracks, Suryabagh, Visakhapatnam

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 08912562709

Mobile: 94406 27277

Twitter: VizagCItyPolice (@vizagcitypolice)

Important contact details in the police department: https://vizagcitypolice.gov.in/vspcontacts.aspx

Dr. G. Savitri

Designation: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Visakhapatnam

Address: Near Ramatalkies Road, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam – 530016

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 08912731717

Mobile: 9849902299

Dr. PV Sudhakar Rao

Designation: North Coastal Andhra Pradesh Special COVID Officer & Andhra Medical College Principal

Mobile: 9849903050

Twitter: Andhra Medical College (@amcvskp)

Covid Control Committee Contact Details: https://visakhapatnam.ap.gov.in/service/committees/