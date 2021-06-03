The first phase of housing construction for the Jagananna Colonies project in Vizag and the rest of Andhra Pradesh will be completed by June 2022, said AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Thursday, CM laid the foundation stone in a virtual capacity for housing colonies from the Tadepalli camp office. In Vizag, the foundation stone was laid at Vellanki village, Bheemili constituency for 303 houses by State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

వైయస్ఆర్-జగనన్న కాలనీల్లో తొలిదశ గృహ నిర్మాణ పనులను సీఎం వైయస్ జగన్ ప్రారంభించారు. తొలిదశలో రూ.28,084 కోట్లతో 15.60 లక్షల ఇళ్లను ప్రభుత్వం నిర్మించనుంది. రాష్ట్రంలో ఇళ్లు లేని పేదవారు ఉండకూడదన్న లక్ష్యంతో 2 దశల్లో 31 లక్షల ఇళ్ల నిర్మాణానికి శ్రీ కారం చుట్టామని సీఎం పేర్కొన్నారు. pic.twitter.com/aA4OQr3f6o — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 3, 2021

A total of 17,000 Jagananna colonies will be coming up in the state. The project will provide every household with facilities including drinking water, underground drainage, underground power lines and internet. The project will help around 31 lakh families in getting their own property. “Beneficiaries will be provided with quality cement and iron at affordable prices so that they can build their own house, for which godowns will be set up at the village level,” said CM Jagan.

Joint Collector will be appointed to look after the housing structures in Visakhapatnam District. It is informed that any eligible beneficiary who couldn’t apply before can apply at the sachivalayam and will get their house pattas in 90 days. Speaking about the project, Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that in the first phase, there will be the construction of 5,000 houses at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore in the state. Foundation laid for 303 houses in Bheemili constituency, Vizag under Jagananna colonies project would be paved with an estimated cost of Rs 5.45 crore. He also informed that lands under court cases will be cleared after the Court opens hearings which are closed due to the pandemic.