Vizag youth arrested for objectionable comments against AP Home Minister

Sarvasuddi Ramu, of Vizag, was arrested by the Pattabhipuram police on Tuesday for posting objectionable comments against the AP Home Minister Sucharitha Mekathoti, on a certain Ram Maharaj’s Facebook account. One of the Facebook users, Ashok Kumar, noticed the comments posted and lodged a police complaint.

J Kulasekhar, Superintendent of Police (Guntur West), arrested Ramu at Brindavan Gardens after they located him by tracking his IP address. Reportedly, Ramu hails from Kothapatnam village of the Rolukunta Mandal in Vizag. Additionally, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna warned of stern action against those who indulged in such objectionable posts online.

In the wake of the events, the AP Home Minister has stated in a post on her Facebook page that those who pass inappropriate comments against the people’s representatives will be punished severely.

This is not the first time that someone has landed in trouble for crossing limits on social media. It was a couple of years ago that a person was arrested by Vizag police for posting a derogatory comment against a public representative from Prayakaraopeta. Earlier this year, another person was taken into custody by the police for making derogatory comments against YSRCP leader YS Sharmila.