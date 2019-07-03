Visakhapatnam airport to operate even after Bhogapuram airport is ready

The Airport Authority of India (AAI), Guru Prasad Mahapatra informed that the Visakhapatnam airport, which is currently being used for civilian purposes, will continue to operate after the Bhogapuram airport is ready.

The Andhra Pradesh Air Travelers Association (APATA) Vice President O.Naresh Kumar and Independent Director, Air India Ltd, Daggubati Purandeswari met Chairman, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Guru Prasad Mahapatra in New Delhi. Mr. Kumar requested the AAI Chairman to develop a world-class airport in Visakhapatnam in line with Changi airport (which can handle 30 to 50 Million passengers PA in 1000 hectors), Singapore to make it best in the country.

As per a communique, Mr. Prasad readily agreed for the proposal, provided the land is given to Airport Authority of India either at Visakhapatnam or Bhogapuram. He said they are ready to develop the existing airport if sufficient land is given by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) and Navy for the development of the world-class airport.

Also, it has been informed that the AAI is ready to develop the Bhogapuram airport as well. While AAI was L1 in the previous tender, the tenders were canceled and they weren’t allowed to bid in the second round on the ground that the airport developer should also have experience in developing real estate space.

The AAI Chairman also categorically stated that the city’s civilian airport will not be shut down. He mentioned that the new developer of the airport at Bhogapuram should take note of this condition that the Visakhapatnam airport will operate even if the new airport comes up in place.