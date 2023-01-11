A woman from Vizag has been duped of Rs. 5,40,000 in the name of part-time jobs online. The Cyber Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

According to the Vizag Cybercrime Police, the woman, who resided in Visalakshi Nagar, received a call from an unknown number promising her a work-from-home job with a good salary. The lady initially declined the offer, after which her bank account was credited Rs 100 by the cyber fraudsters to gain her trust. Later, the woman agreed to work and was asked to like and share some videos on YouTube, for which Rs. 400 was deposited into her account.

After a few tasks, she was redirected to another page, where she was asked to pay Rs 54,000 by the fraudsters. They misguided her by duping her into thinking that by paying the said amount, she will receive a 30 per cent commission and earn a total of Rs. 70,200. On the same lines, she was made to shell out Rs. 88,000, Rs. 2,50,000 and Rs. 1,50,000 in the name of commissions.

Also read: NHAI to lay express highway between Gangavaram and Visakhapatnam

After completing the tasks, the victim was asked to pay more money to withdraw the amount she has deposited. The woman, who realised that she had been cheated, immediately approached the Vizag Cybercrime Police Station and lodged a complaint. The police have filed a case, and further investigation is underway.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.