On Tuesday, 21 February 2023, the local fishermen located the dead bodies of two men who drowned in the beach near MVP Colony, Vizag, on Sunday. The deceased persons, Ummadi Anil and Marupalli Praveen, went missing on 19 February while taking a dip in the sea. After 48 hours of desperate efforts by the coast guards and locals to locate the two men, they were found lifeless in the same spot they went missing. The dead bodies were brought ashore at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

Later, the officials shifted the deceased youth to the mortuary at King George Hospital. Vizag East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, and others visited the families of the drowned men to offer their condolences. Local fishermen later performed prayers to the sea.

In another case suspected to be a suicide, recorded on Tuesday, a group of fishermen spotted the dead body of S Yogesh (22), a resident of the city’s Marikavalasa, at Rushikonda. According to the officials of the Arilova Police Station, the deceased ended his life after a spat with his family on Monday. Yogesh reportedly left his residence and went missing until he was found dead on the rocks at Rushikonda Beach.

