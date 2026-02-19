Vizag tipped as AI powerhouse in Google 15 billion India expansion

On Thursday, February 18, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, stated that Vizag, a modern coastal city, will soon become the face of a global AI powerhouse.

This statement follows the huge investment Google made in Vizag to build a $15 billion AI data centre.

Further, Pichai added that the AI hub includes a large-scale compute and subsea cable gateway. This project will bring in jobs and showcase India’s self-reliance in AI capabilities. The decision to bring this data centre to Vizag has already shown how far India has progressed in technology and infrastructure.

The land acquisition process for the Google AI data centre in Vizag is complete. 308 acres of land were acquired in Tarluwada and Anandapuram, on behalf of APIIC. Out of the land acquired, 266.6 acres of land will be allotted to Google. The data centre will be spread across three locations in Vizag, Anakapalli, and Tarluwada. The centre in Tarluwada will emerge as the key centre.

Raiden Infotech, which is Google’s Indian subsidiary, has partnered with Adani Infra, Adani ConneX, Adani Power India, Nxtra Data, Nxtra Vizag, and BSNL for this project.

The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted the land to the centre, with 160 acres in Adavivaram and Mudasarlova, 266.6 acres in Tarluwada, and 175 acres at Rambilli.

Adani Group is the primary notified partner. The Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, and Tarluwada sites will be transferred to Adani Infra, whereas the Rambilli site will be transferred to Nxtra Data.

People affected by the land acquisition will be allotted a job, a shop in a shopping complex, three cents of house site land, along with a compensation of Rs. 20 lakh per acre, said Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. According to officials, several assignees were reluctant to part with their lands, but the land acquisition process was done in the end.

