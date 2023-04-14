A tense atmosphere prevailed near GITAM (Deemed to be University) at Rushikonda, Vizag, in the early hours of Friday, 14 April 2023. Police battalions and revenue department officials stormed the surroundings with orders to lay a fence around the GITAM dental college on the main campus.

Commuters were restricted entry on the routes connecting the institution from Sagar Nagar and the Yendada highway. City Police officials enforced a high-security blanket with barricades on the GITAM back gate route, diverting motorists to alternative paths.

It is already known that the GITAM (Deemed to be University) has been among controversies, with the state government alleging the institute for illegal encroachment of government-owned lands. Previously, the city authorities demolished the main gate and carried out a similar raid in January on the state government directives.

This morning, residents of apartments and communities surrounding GITAM and Rushikonda complained of inconveniences as Vizag Police erected barricades over a kilometre ahead of the campus, making it difficult to move in and out of the locality. The public was asked to produce identity proofs, allowing only those with valid proof of being a resident past the security line.

