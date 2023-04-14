Leaders of political parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have expressed divergent views on the remarks by Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday. Speaking to the media after the Rozgar Mela held in the city, he stated that the Centre, as of now, would not go ahead with its move to privatise the VSP.

Hailing the remarks, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said it raised new hopes. Expressing the view that the plant should be under the control of the Centre, the actor-turned-politician alleged that the ruling YSRCP in the state was insensitive towards the burning issue. He added that the ruling party was also irresponsive to his suggestion of an all-party team from the state approaching the Centre on the issue.

Similarly, former CBI Joint Director Lakshminarayana welcomed the remarks of Faggan Singh. Terming it a positive development, he opined the decision taken by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take part in the VSP bidding might have forced the Centre to backtrack on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders claimed credit for the Centre’s decision not to go ahead with plant privatisation right away. BRS leader and Telangana Minister KTR said, “It was because KCR decided to take part in the VSP bidding that the Centre backtracked the privatisation move.” Terming it a diversionary tactic, KTR made it clear that the BRS continues to fight on the issue till the Centre drops the idea. BRS Andhra Pradesh unit president B Chandrasekhar welcomed the Centre’s decision while claiming credit for BRS.

