Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) had earlier released a recruitment notification 2020 for the post of Management Trainee (Technical). As per the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification for 2020, a computer-based test was slated to be conducted to fill in 188 vacancies. The online test which was scheduled for 22 March 2020 has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Furthermore, RINL has now enabled the option to change the city for attending the Online Test of MT (Technical)-2020.

In this regard, the Vizag Steel Plant management has stated in its latest announcement that keeping in view the prevailing travel rules and logistic issues, many candidates had requested for a change in the test centre location. In this background, the RINL has invited all the registered candidates to opt their preferred city for attending the online Test by clicking on the link. It can also be done through the online registration portal which is available in RINL website www.vizagsteel.com under the “Careers” section

Mentioning that the Online Test City/Center shall be allotted based on the availability of seats in the preferred cities, the Vizag Steel Plant management informed that applicants must choose their centre on or before 8 July 2020. In the case of exigency, the allotted city/centre could be from other than the preferred cities also. However, the RINL claimed that it holds the final decision in regard to the allotment of online test centres. The revised date of the examination is yet to be declared.

In the wake of the coronavirus, the Central and the State Governments are making necessary amendments in the education sector too. While the schools and other educational institutions have been shut ever since the nation-wide lockdown was announced, the Centre has postponed several competitive examinations including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, the engineering entrance exam, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the medical entrance test. While the Andhra Pradesh State Government has cancelled the Intermediate improvement exams and advanced supplementary exams in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, AP Education Minister, Audimulapu Suresh announced that all 10th class students in the state will be promoted without any examinations.