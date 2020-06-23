Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched a ‘Coronil and Swasari’ kit by Patanjali that is claimed to be the Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19. As per Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, the Ayurvedic medicines went through clinical trials at the Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. The duo has claimed in their press conference today, that the Coronil Ayurvedic Treatment can cure patients affected by COVID-19 patients within just 3-14 days. Mr Balkrishna stated that the medicines will be delivered within two hours of ordering them on an e-commerce application.

Speaking about the medicine, the MD said that natural minerals and herbs were used to make it. He also claimed that the treatment can be used as a preventive against coronavirus. Inclusive of medicines for thirty days, the Patanjali ‘Coronil’ Kit retails at Rs. 545/- and will be available in Patanjali stores across India in a week. He stated that Patanjali was working on a medicine against COVID-19 since December 2019. The company has also claimed that the medicines were tested on mice.

Baba Ramdev stated in the press conference that the Patanjali medicines have no side-effects. As per details released by Patanjali Yogpeeth, 100 patients infected by COVID-19 were recruited for the trials. In the first Ayurvedic clinically-controlled research, the company found that 69% of patients of the control group recovered in 3 days & 100% of patients recovered in 7 days, Baba Ramdev said. Tests will also be conducted on patients currently on ventilators, the Yoga guru further stated.

As per the claims, Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur conducted the trials together. Patanjali revealed that a team of scientists was recruited for the research after the COVID-19 outbreak. Baba Ramdev reiterated that Coronil is not an immunity-booster, rather a cure for COVID-19. He stated that all queries regarding the efficacy of the medicines will be answered, as it is backed by research.

However, it may be noted that neither the AYUSH ministry nor the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has not vouched for Patanjali’s new product yet.

Update: The Ministry of Ayush has asked Patanjali to substantiate its claims of COVID-19 cure.