Hours after the launch of the Coronil Kit, the Ministry of AYUSH has asked Patanjali to provide the name and composition of the medicines that the company has claimed as a cure for COVID-19. The Ministry also sought the details of the ite(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study. Patanjali has been further ordered to stop advertising the claims until the issue is duly examined.

A press release from the Ministry read, “Ministry of AYUSH has taken cognizance of the news being recently flashed in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar (Uttrakhand). Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry.”

“The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak. Ministry had also issued a Gazette Notification No. L.11011/8/2020/AS dated 21st April, 2020 stating the requirements and the manner the research studies on COVID-19 with Ayush interventions/medicines should be undertaken,” the Ministry of AYUSH mentioned.

“In order to make this Ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined. Ministry has also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19,” the press release further stated.

Earlier in the day, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali launched Coronil Kit and claimed that the ayurveda-based medicine can cure COVID-19 patients in 3-14 days. As per Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, the Ayurvedic medicines went through clinical trials at the Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.