Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) earlier released a recruitment notification 2020 for the post of Management Trainee (Technical). As per the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification for 2020, a computer-based test was slated to be conducted to fill in 188 vacancies. The online test, which was scheduled for 22 March 2020, was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In the latest, the Vizag Steel Plant has announced the exam dates of the Management Trainee recruitment in 2020.

On 16 November 2020, the Vizag Steel Plant announced that the online test is scheduled to be held for two days on 13 December and 14 December. Apart from revealing the exam dates of the Vizag Steel Plant MT recruitment 2020, the latest update further stated that the admit cards will be made available for download at their official website shortly.

The online exam for recruitment of Vizag Steel Plant Management Trainee will comprise of General Awareness, Numerical Ability/Aptitude, General English, Data-Interpretation, Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning, and technical paper in the respective disciplines. Each segment (Aptitude & Technical) shall consist of 100 questions with one mark for every right answer. There will be no negative marks for incorrect answers. Applicants should secure 50 percent in each segment for qualifying in the online test. Whereas, SC, OBC, and PwD candidates are required to score 40 percent in each segment in order to pass the exam.

The online test will be held simultaneously at Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kakinada, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram. In view of the prevailing logistic issues, caused due to the pandemic, the RINL had earlier invited all the registered candidates to change the test centre location as per their convenience.