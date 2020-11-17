Visakhapatnam, on Monday, reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, marking the lowest figure registered in nearly five months. The new infections saw the total number of cases in the district rise to 57,832. While 1402 of these have been marked active, 55,934 individuals have recovered and 496 people passed away, as per the district Covid-19 report received this evening. As of Monday, Visakhapatnam did not account for any very active containment clusters. While the 11 clusters were marked as active, 318 were dormant, and 627 denotified.

While the district saw the cases multiply at a worrying pace in late July and August, the curve has been seeing a downward trend of late. With the number of active cases also decreasing gradually, the number of very active clusters has minimised. It is to be noted that a cluster will be marked as very active if a Covid-19 case has been reported in an area in the past six days. If a Covid-19 case hasn’t been reported in a containment cluster in 6-14 days, it comes under the active category. Likewise, if a containment zone doesn’t register a case in 14 days, the cluster will be placed under the dormant category.

As per the details shared by the district authorities on Sunday, Appughar, Bhujangarao Peta, Adarsh Nagar MVP Colony 04, Lawson’s Bay Colony, Old Resapuvanipalem, Kranthi Nagar (Zone 2), MVP Sector 2, Relli Veedhi Chinna Waltair, AU Out Gate, Pedda Waltair, and Srinagar (Zone 2), have been marked as active clusters in Visakhapatnam. Here are the details of the active containment clusters in Visakhapatnam and the dates when the last Covid-19 case was reported in the respective areas.

Active containment cluster Date when the last positive case was detected Appughar 3 November 2020 Bhujangarao Peta 3 November 2020 Adarsh Nagar MVP Colony 04 2 November 2020 Lawson’s Bay colony 3 November 2020 Old Resapuvanipalem 4 November 2020 Kranthi Nagar (Zone 2) 4 November 2020 MVP Sector 2 3 November 2020 Relli Veedhi Chinna Waltair 3 November 2020 AU out gate 8 November 2020 Pedda Waltair 1 November 2020 Srinagar (Zone 2)-o1 8 November 2020

While the figures might suggest a dip in Covid-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, the district officials requested the public to follow safety protocols. Throwing caution regarding the possibility of a second wave, the authorities earlier urged citizens not to let their guard down any time soon.