The Visakhapatnam City Police have arrested a man working as a foreman at the Vizag Steel plant for duping aspirants by providing a fake selected list here in the city. The accused has duped a total of 15 aspirants looking for jobs in The Vizag Steel Plant and has collected an amount of ₹69,96,000. The Police officials upon receiving a complaint arrested the man on 24 March 2022.

The City Police received a complaint on 21 March 2022, from Adapa Harsha who along with 4 others were reportedly cheated by the accused as he promised them jobs at the Vizag Steel Plant and collected an amount of ₹ 15,54,000. the FIR was lodged against the accused based on the fake ‘Steel Pant Junior Trainee Selected List’ he provided. A case was registered and the police set out for investigation.

Upon his arrest, the accused foreman at the Vizag Steel plant confessed that he had duped a total of 15 such aspirants and collected a total of ₹ 69,96,000 from them. The police have registered 8 cases on 21 March 2022 at the Gajuwaka Police Station. The police have arrested the accused for cheating under sections 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

