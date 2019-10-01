Young skaters from Vizag shine at the World Figure Skating Championship

The first Inline World Figure Skating Championship was held in Spain from 27 September to 29 September. This three-day event witnessed participants from around the globe including four young skaters, two boys and two girls, from Vizag. Making the city proud, two skaters won laurels by bagging two gold medals in different categories.

While Priyam Tated bagged gold under the junior category, VK Vaishnav stood first in the ‘Espoir’ category. The girls, Riya Sahoo, and Sai Swetha Suresh, secured the fifth position in the junior and cadet category respectively at the World Figure Skating Championship.

Sharing the success, the junior-level gold medallist from Vizag, Priyam told Times of India, ”I am extremely happy with this achievement. This is a prestigious World Championship. We have emerged as winners among several international participants”.

Speaking to the media, the coach of the Indian team, P Satyanarayana, said, “These skaters had really put in a lot of effort. The support given by the Visakhapatnam District Roller Skating Association, the Andhra Pradesh Roller Skating Association (APRSA) and the Roller Skating Federation of India(RSFI) has also played a vital role in their success”.

On this occasion, the Andhra Pradesh Roller Skating Association (APRSA) representative, N Raghupati Raju, and the Visakhapatnam District Roller Skating Association members congratulated the winners and wished them good luck for the upcoming tournaments.

Earlier in August, a team of Andhra Pradesh figure skaters, including Priyam Tate, had won at the 16th National Ice Skating Championship which was held at iSKATE, Gurgaon.