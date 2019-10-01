Tirumala Tirupati Brahmotsavam 2019 dates: All you need to know about the mega event

The annual Brahmotsavams festival of Lord Venkateswara took off with a colourful start at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Monday. Here are the details of the Brahmotsavam 2019 dates, from 30 September-8 October.

Celebrated with pomp and religious fervour, the nine-day fete began with ‘Dwajarohanam’, the flag hoisting ritual at the hill shrine. The sacred yellow cloth bearing the imprint of Lord Garuda was hoisted atop the Dwajasthambam. Later in the night, the procession of Pedda Sesha Vahanam was held which marked the beginning of vahana sevas.

During the festival, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, will be taken on a procession along the streets (madaveedhulu) surrounding the temple. Each day, the processional deity will be mounted on different vehicles, including Sesha (five headed serpant God) Vahanam, Hamsa (swan) Vahanam, Simha (lion) Vahanam, Muthyala Pallaki (pearled palanquin) Vahanam, Kalpa Vruksha (divine tree) Vahanam, Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam, Garuda Vahanam, Hanumantha (Lord Hanuman) Vahanam, Gaja (elephant) Vahanam, Surya Prabha (Sun God) Vahanam, Chandra Prabha (Moon God) Vahanam and Ashwa (horse) Vahanam.

The festivities will draw to a close with Dwajaavarohanamon on 8 September 2019.

Brahmotsavam 2019 dates:

Sl.No. Date Day Utsavams 1. 30-09-2019 Monday Dwajarohanam, Pedda Sesha Vahanam 2. 1-10-2019 Tuesday Chinna Sesha Vahanam, Hamsa Vahanam 3. 2-10-2019 Wednesday Simha Vahanam, Muthyala Pallaki Vahanam 4. 3-10-2019 Thursday Kalpa Vruksha Vahanam, Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam 5. 4-10-2019 Friday Mohini Alankarana, Garuda Vahanam 6. 5-10-2019 Saturday Hanumantha Vahanam, Gaja Vahanam 7. 6-10-2019 Sunday Surya Prabha Vahanam, Chandra Prabha Vahanam 8. 7-10-2019 Monday Rathotsavam, Ashwa Vahanam 9. 8-10-2019 Tuesday Chakra Snanam, Dwajaavarohanam

In order to ensure security to lakhs of devotees, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), 1,400 CCTV cameras have been set up at vantage points to monitor the movement of devotees. Furthermore, thousands of policemen, Srivari Seva volunteers, vigilance staff, scouts, guides and TTD staff have been deployed to provide assistance to those attending the festival.