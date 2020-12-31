In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Vizag police urged citizens to stay indoors and usher in the New Year at their homes. Furthermore, hotels, function halls, and other establishments are not allowed to host new year’s parties.

Speaking to Yo!, Visakhapatnam City Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Traffic), Ch Adinarayana, informed that the entire RK Beach stretch will be shut for traffic on 31 December to prevent any gatherings. “Vehicles will be restricted Beach Road from Park Hotel Junction to Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) and from Park Hotel to Bheemili. We are taking strict measures not to allow people in Vizag post-10 PM to roam around the lanes to ring in the new year,” he added. As per the orders issued by the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha, bursting of crackers and cutting cakes in public places are not allowed. The Visakhapatnam ADCP (Traffic) added that commercial establishments and shops will be closed by 10 PM on 31 December.

As per the government order, wine shops should close by 8 PM, while bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 11 PM. Reportedly, action will be initiated against those who tease women or drive in a drunken state or cause inconvenience to fellow citizens, and creating any form of public nuisance on New Year’s eve.