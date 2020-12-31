A seven-year-old boy who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) along with his parents to Vizag, tested positive for COVID-19. However, his sample is yet to be analysed further to ascertain if it contained the new coronavirus variant. It is to be noted that this is the first case of a UK returnee testing positive in Vizag district, after the discovery of the new mutant strain in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to Yo!, COVID-19 Special Officer for Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar, informed that the parents of the seven-year-old UK returnee tested negative for the virus. Sharing further details, he said that the family arrived in Vizag in the third week of December. “We collected the boy’s samples and sent them to Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad to analyse if it contains the new mutation or not. Furthermore, the samples have been extracted from the close contacts of the UK returnee and all of them tested negative for COVID-19,” Dr PV Sudhakar added.

Vizag COVID-19 Update:

Vizag district, on Thursday, reported 34 new COVID-19 cases. The newly recorded cases, between Wednesday and Thursday, have taken the district tally to 59,680. As many as 39 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. It is to be noted that an individual succumbed to the virus between 30 December and 31 December. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 34

Active cases: 244

Discharges: 58,913 (including 39 today)

Deaths: 523 (including 1 death today)

Total count: 59,680

Apart from revealing the recoveries, fatalities, and new infections registered in the Vizag district, the report stated that as many as 244 individuals across the district are currently undergoing treatment for the infection.