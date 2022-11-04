In the modern era, mobile phones and other gadgets have become one of the most integral parts of our daily routine and losing them would create chaos. In a bid to find lost mobiles in a hassle-free manner, the Vizag City Police, in collaboration with the Cyber Crime Department, has developed an online portal, Relief Tech Knowledge. This portal allows anyone to raise a complaint from anywhere in the city without approaching the police station.

In order to raise a complaint to find a lost mobile, the complainant must send a ‘Hi’ message to the city police at +91 9490617916 through WhatsApp. An automated response will be sent with a QR code and link. Clicking on the link will redirect to a web portal, where details such as name, the IMEI number of the lost mobile, the local police station, the location of the mobile’s missing, and the complainant’s address must be entered.

These details entered in the Relief Tech Knowledge portal will be forwarded to the Vizag City Police WhatsApp admin, who will file a complaint to find the lost mobiles. The police will safely hand over the recovered property to the complainant’s residence upon tracing.

