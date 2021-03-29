In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Vizag, the City Police has decided to tighten curbs and impose fines on those not wearing masks. People who are found stepping out in public, without wearing a protective face mask, will now be charged a penalty of Rs 120/- for violating the rule in Vizag. Reportedly, the fine includes user charges of Rs 20/-. The public places include shopping malls, theatres, temples, grocery stores, and bus shelters, among others. It is to be noted that pedestrians, motor vehicle (two-wheeler and four-wheeler) riders, and auto-rickshaw drivers, and passengers, should compulsorily wear a mask at all times.

As per the directives of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS), the police personnel conducted a special drive, on Sunday, to encourage people to wear masks. On Saturday alone, the cops registered as many as 2,257 cases against those who flouted the mask rule in Vizag. The following day saw 3,450 cases during the special drive. The cops are chalking out plans to organise more such awareness programmes at the busiest intersections, like ITI Junction and Jagadamba Junction, and thickly populated areas, such as the RK Beach, in Vizag.

As per instructions from Shri Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, Commissioner of Police, city police conducted special drive across city and fined citizens not wearing masks to bring awareness in them. Commissioner of police requested public to wear masks and use sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/cCvMfpicEC — VizagCityPolice (@vizagcitypolice) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Vizag District reported 102 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the overall number of cases to 61,953. Currently, the active cases in Vizag stand at 980 and the death toll at 545. After reporting cases in single and two digits for several weeks in succession, it may be recalled that the district recently breached the three-figure mark once again, giving rise to worry. With the cases on the rise, citizens are being urged to observe caution.