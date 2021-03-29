If the trends over the past few years are anything to go by, it can be safely asserted that the Telugu audience has a special liking for reality game shows on television. Set to soon join the bandwagon is Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. To be hosted by popular actor Jr NTR, the show comes as the Telugu version of the hit game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? and will be telecast on Gemini TV. Given the show’s success with its previous seasons, there seems to be decent interest among the public to be a part of it this time around as well. Ending the suspense, the makers recently revealed the registration process for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

Interested individuals will have to send answers to the questions that will be asked by the makers. To start the process off, the first question will be asked on Gemini TV, at 8:15 PM on 29 March.

Here’s the step-wise procedure of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu registration

1. EMK registration through SMS:

Open your chat window and type EMK in the text box

Give space and enter the right answer for the question in capital letters

Add space and mention your age (in digital format)

Give another space and type your gender in capital letters

After adding another space, enter your state, AP if you are from Andhra Pradesh, TS if you are from Telangana, and O if you are from any other state.

Send the message to 509093

Format: Type EMK<Space>OPTION(A/B/C/D)<Space>Age<Space>Gender(M/F)<Space>State(AP/TS/O)

2. EMK registration through SUN NXT App:

Download Sun Nxt app

Select Telugu Language

Click on the poster of ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’

Select the right answer to the question

Give your details: Age, Gender, State, District, and your registered Mobile Number

Tap on Submit

On the work front, Jr NTR is working with SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan for RRR. Set to release on 13 October 2021, the magnum opus is among the most awaited Indian films.