After successfully hosting the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, star actor Jr NTR is set to greet the audience with his second stint as a show host. The RRR actor will soon be seen hosting the quiz show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which will be aired on Gemini TV. Announcing that Jr NTR will be hosting the quiz, the official Twitter handle of Gemini TV posted, “Our favourite Jr NTR will be entertaining as the host of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, a show which is coming to fulfill the dreams of common people.”

Samaanyula Aasalu Nijam Chesendhuku Vasthunna Adbhuthamyna Show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Lo Mana Favourite @tarak9999 Host Gaa Manalni Alarinchabothunnaru #EMKbyNTRonGeminiTV #EvaruMeeloKoteeswaruluOnGeminiTV #EvaruMeeloKoteeswarulu pic.twitter.com/f7vVLjMHQM — Gemini TV (@GeminiTV) March 13, 2021

The Telugu version of the hit game show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, the show received a positive response with its first two seasons. While the first season was aired by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chiranjeevi helmed the second season. Talking about taking over from the veteran actors, Jr NTR, while addressing a press meet in Hyderabad, said that his predecessors have set a benchmark and he will definitely try to push boundaries.

On the work front, Jr NTR is working with SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan for RRR. Set to release on 13 October 2021, the magnum opus is among the most awaited Indian films.