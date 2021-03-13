With the increasing use of social media, we stay connected to people across the world. It gives us a peek into their lives. This also means we get to know more about our favourite celebrities too. Often, we see celebrities sharing candid pictures with their furry friends. These pets in turn grow a fanbase of their own as well. Here are 8 Telugu film actors and their adorable pet dogs.

#1 Samantha Akkineni

One of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry, Samantha is a dog mom to Hash Akkineni. Samantha’s social media profiles show how attached she is to Hash.

#2 Vijay Deverakonda

Immensely popular among the ‘Rowdy’ gang, Vijay Deverakonda is a house of talent. Vijay pets a beautiful Siberian Husky named Storm.

#3 Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu needs no introduction. With hit movies like Pokiri and Sarileru Neekevvaru, this actor enjoys a fanbase all over India. His family of four also has two additional four-legged bundles of joy.

#4 Naga Shaurya

This young talented actor and his pet Boo’s relationship is absolute goals. From candid playful moments to celebrating festivals together, we get a glimpse of them on his social media.

#5 Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is known for her brilliant performance portraying veteran actor Savitri in the latter’s biopic, Mahanati. Giving competition to her social media game is her pet dog, Nyke. Extremely cute and adorable, Nyke has his own Instagram account with over 20,000 followers.

#6 Ram Charan

Leaving the audience awestruck with his performance in Rangastalam, Ram Charan lives up to the ‘Mega Power Star’ title given to him. However, the star of his life seems to be his furry companion.

#7 Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni is one of Tollywood’s favourite heartthrob. Joining his bandwagon of charm is his doggo, Drogo. Apart from the heap of cuteness that Drogo is, he also joins Akhil for workout sessions.

#8 Siddharth

There are not many millennials who did not have a crush on Siddharth. His adorable posts on his Instagram profile have got us crushing over his gorgeous cat Tatcho too.