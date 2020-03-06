Vizag heritage enthusiast raises concern over state of affairs at Pavuralakonda

Reports regarding the gross neglect of Buddhist heritage site Pavuralakonda had emerged in February this year, much to the dismay of heritage enthusiasts in Vizag. The site was found covered in the trash by a group of trekkers who were out to explore the 2000-year-old site of immense historical value. The reports stated that the ancient Buddhist site near Bheemunipatnam has no security, leaving it open to miscreants who litter the place with plastic and empty alcohol bottles.

Reacting to the state of affairs, Visakhapatnam heritage narrator Jayshree Hatangadi visited the site along with two employees of the archaeology department to asses the situation at the site. As reported, it was found in a sorry state of affairs, covered in plastic trash and broken alcohol bottles.

The noted heritage enthusiast has suggested immediate reparations by building a gate at the bottom of the hill that houses the site in Vizag. Currently, a gate guards the site on top of the hill, but miscreants allegedly break in and cause a ruckus during night time. She suggested like just the Beach Patrol team keep a watch on neighbouring Bavikonda and Thotlakonda, Pavuralakonda too, must be guarded. Further, Mrs Hatangadi suggested the site be cleaned up with the help of VMRDA GVMC authorities. She even stated that INTACH members would help out in the process that would be completed in three days.

Pavuralakonda is a 3rd century B.C. Buddhist site located in Vizag with multiple cisterns, stupas, viharas and rock-cut steps that are intact till date. The site is also home to a rock-cut cistern that has a flow of water perennially.