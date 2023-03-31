Gajuwaka is a bustling suburb in the City of Destiny with a variety of cuisines and a vibrant street food scene. A culinary adventure awaits you in this neighbourhood Whether you’re a local or a tourist, there’s always something new to try. We’ll take you on a gastronomic adventure through some of the best food spots in Gajuwaka, Vizag. Get ready to indulge in a wide range of flavours!

From restaurants to fast food centres, below is the list of the best food spots in Gajuwaka, Vizag.

Uma Parlour

Start your day off on the right foot with Uma Parlour’s delectable breakfast menu, featuring an array of irresistible options like crispy dosas, flavourful rava dosas, fluffy uttapams, crispy vadas, and piping hot Mysore bajjis. Served with flavourful sambar and a variety of delicious chutneys, every bite will tease your taste buds and leave you feeling satisfied. Visit Uma Parlour today and experience their fresh and tasty breakfast options for yourself. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, their doors are open from morning to late night.

Best Western Ramachandra

Best Western Ramachandra is a luxurious hotel located in the heart of Gajuwaka. This hotel boasts modern amenities and world-class hospitality services, making it a popular choice among business and leisure travellers alike. Apart from its premium accommodation facilities, Best Western Ramachandra is also known for its excellent dining options. The hotel houses two restaurants- Fusion and Utsav, which serve a range of delectable dishes.

Fusion

Fusion treats your taste buds with a diverse menu of delectable dishes that blend Indian and international flavours. Whether you’re craving a succulent snack or a spicy curry, you’ll find something to satisfy your palate. And with an impressive selection of alcoholic beverages on offer, you can enjoy a delicious meal with a refreshing drink in hand. For a truly authentic taste of Andhra Pradesh, head to Utsav, where you’ll enjoy some of the region’s most iconic dishes. From fiery biryanis to mouth-watering seafood, the restaurant’s traditional Andhra cuisine is renowned for its spiciness and unique flavour profile.

Red Cherry Bakers & Restaurant

The bakery is one of the oldest in Gajuwaka. Upon entering, you’ll be greeted by the mouth-watering aroma of freshly baked cookies, fluffy cakes, and irresistible pastries. But that’s not all – Red Cherry’s extensive menu also features an array of delectable dishes, from spicy biryanis to flavourful pizzas and spicy noodles. Whether you’re catching up with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself to some delicious food and baked goods, Red Cherry’s warm and inviting atmosphere is the idyllic backdrop for any occasion. And with friendly and attentive staff, you can sit back and relax, knowing your dining experience will be nothing short of an exception.

Anna Hot Chat and Pani Puri

Try Anna Hot Chat’s freshly-made panipuri and chaat, one of India’s most popular street foods. Anna Hot Chat offers a wide range of mouth-watering chaat dishes, from spicy bhel puri to tangy dahi puri, all made with fresh and flavorful ingredients. With its vibrant and lively atmosphere, Anna Hot Chat is the perfect spot to indulge in tasty street food with friends and family. And with its affordable prices, you can enjoy a variety of delicious dishes without breaking the bank. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick snack or a full meal, Anna Hot Chat is the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings for delicious street food.

Eaters Stop

The popular franchise has taken the city by storm. Now with their newly opened location in Gajuwaka, you can enjoy their diverse menu featuring a range of Indian and international dishes, including sizzling tandoori kebabs, spicy noodles, and Manchurian delights. And don’t forget to try their delicious beverages and desserts, perfect for cooling off and satisfying your sweet tooth. Whether you’re looking to grab a quick bite or sit back and relax with friends, Eaters Stop is the perfect spot. Plus, their fast home delivery service means you can enjoy their tasty food from the comfort of your home.

New Dhaba City Punjab

With its diverse menu featuring a variety of Punjabi dishes, with a hint of Andhra cuisine, this restaurant is sure to tantalize your taste buds. And what’s more, its DNA is derived from its sister restaurant in NAD, ensuring that you get the same quality and taste that has made it such a success. From buttery naans to spicy curries and everything in between, New Dhaba City Punjab has something for everyone. Their dishes are made with the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection, ensuring that you get the most delicious and authentic Punjabi cuisine in town.

Barkaas Indo-Arabic Restaurant

Step into Barkaas and you’ll be transported to a world of exotic spices and aromas. From mouth-watering kababs to flavourful mandis and beyond, their menu offers a diverse range of dishes that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. But what sets Barkaas apart is their fusion of Indian and Arabic flavours, creating a culinary experience like no other. Indulge in their signature dishes like the Mutton Mandi or the Shawarma, or explore their range of delectable platters and non-vegetarian dishes. Don’t forget to save room for their irresistible desserts, such as the creamy Shahi Tukda or the decadent Qubani Ka Meetha. With its warm and welcoming atmosphere and attentive staff, Barkaas is the most ideal spot for a special occasion or a memorable dining experience with friends and family.

Let us know which one of these best food spots in Gajuwaka, Vizag, is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.