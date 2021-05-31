Vizag now has a dedicated Jumbo Covid care facility at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). Phase – I of the facility was inaugurated by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & steel, Dharmendra Pradhan through a virtual meet. The facility has been in place with the doctors and experts expressing their fears on the third wave. The Jumbo facility which was earlier seen in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune will be now available in Visakhapatnam.

Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, in his keynote address, applauded the efforts of RINL-Vizag Steel for rising to the occasion in the national interest by relentlessly working and becoming the saviour of many lives in India during this pandemic. He praised the team of RINL for making swift and dedicated efforts in sending the first oxygen express to Maharashtra. He also thanked the AP State Government for extending all kinds of support required to start this Jumbo Covid Care facility in the premises of RINL-Vizag Steel.

This Jumbo facility by RINL at Ukkunagaram Township, Vizag is promising for the unique features it provides. Along with 300 beds, the facility comes with 100 beds at Trainees Hostel-1 and 200 beds at Gurajada Kalakshetram. The Gurajada Kalakshetram complex is equipped with centralized Air Conditioned Covid wards, Central Oxygen supply with a backup of 300 Jumbo Oxygen cylinders, and 20 oxygen concentrators & 10 CIPAP machines. All beds are provided with Oxygen humidifiers with distilled water & flow meters. A spacious reception/registration block with a Triage area is being manned by Doctors & paramedical staff. Wheelchairs, Trolley with an Oxygen cylinder & mask at the entrance and a well-stocked pharmacy with all emergency & routine drugs are also there. Medical supervision by Intensivist & Pulmonologist, along with a trained team of doctors, nurses & other paramedical support staff are available for round-the-clock service. Free food facility is being provided for all on-duty medical & paramedical contractual staff. Along with an Ambulance facility for emergency transfer of patient’s other facilities like new toilet blocks and Hot & cold RO drinking water facility etc. are also made available.

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste attended the ceremony. He complimented team RINL for providing timely relief to the suffering Covid patients with the supply of LMO and now with this Jumbo Covid Care Facility with the support of Govt. of AP and Ministry of Steel, GOI. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Alla KK Srinivas, Minister of Mines P Ramachandra Reddy, Minister of Industries M Goutham Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Anakapalle MP Dr. BV Satyavathi also attended the inauguration ceremony in virtual mode. They appreciated RINL-Vizag Steel for setting up Jumbo Covid Care facilities at Vizag Steel. They also thanked Govt. of India and the Ministry of Steel in particular for taking initiative for the Supply of Liquid Medical oxygen which is a dire necessity for the welfare of the people of AP and also for providing all the support and necessary guidance in establishing these Covid Care facilities at RINL-Vizag Steel.

Earlier in his welcome address, Shri PK Rath, CMD, RINL thanked the Government of AP and Ministry of Steel for all the support, they provided in starting the phase-1 of 1000 bed Jumbo Hospital facilities. He informed that all the necessary measures are being taken by RINL to combat the Covid pandemic and to date, 15,000 people have been vaccinated among the RINL fraternity. He also said that around 6,700 tons of LMO have been supplied to date by RINL to AP, Maharashtra and Karnataka during this 2nd wave of Covid.