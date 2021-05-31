While we live in a concrete jungle, going back to the lush green and sculpted buildings of the historical times honours the weekend. A play with its folk, historic narration incorporating gods of the land, revering the kings and providing enriching information of the history adds up to the historian genre. While these Korean web series wouldn’t be a regular romantic intense Korean drama, these would be a worthy family binge watch.

While there are several historical Korean dramas from the 2000s, an apt worthy list should include the ones that can be watched or revisited on the OTT platforms. With an attempt to bring together a few amongst the noteworthy historical K-dramas, here are the 5 Korean web series you must watch on Netflix.

#1. 100 Days My Prince

100 Days My Prince is a 2018 Korean web series that is the tenth highest-rated Korean web series in history. This five-part web series revolves around a king’s nephew who is interested in playing instead of studying. Not in a usual circumstance, the king’s nephew plays with the peasants of the kingdom. The series turns tense when the nephew beats up the other child and the peasant’s children aren’t able to do anything because of the status he carries. While this leads to the rest of the plot, the series turns interesting when it is fast-forwarded 16 years after the incident.

#2. Haechi

Haechi is a 2019 Korean dynasty period web series. The script that consists of two parts was initially read at the 2018 SBS Ilsan production studios in Goyang. The plot of the series follows four people from different walks of life who resolve and help towards claiming the throne to the rightful heir. While the series was nominated for several awards, it won the SBS Awards for the Best Character Award, Actor. The Haechi series is also among the four works by Kim Jong-Hak Productions.

#3. Love in the Moonlight

Love in the Moonlight is an 18 episodes television web series based on the novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds. The series is a coming-of-age youth romance story set during the 19th century. The series is a depiction of the growth of a boy into a revered monarch and his unlikely relationship with his followers. The production, performance and music got a peak audience rating of 23.3%. Love in the Moonlight received the Best Drama Series at the 22nd Asian Television Awards along with six nominations.

#4. Kingdom

Kingdom is a political period historian drama adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods. It’s Netflix’s first original South Korean web series. The plot is set in the post the Unpo Wetland war, where 500 Koreans defeated 30,000 Japanese. The web series consists of two seasons of 6 episodes each. In a sad state of affairs, the series starts with a tragedy. The first episode of the series starts to unravel with the death of the king, with no heir to the throne. It’s one of the best Korean web series to watch on Netflix.

#5. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth is a 10 part web series based on the Silla Kingdom. The plot revolves around a few young men who discover their passion, friendship and love for the kingdom. Not only were the few people in the series from the elite class, but the series also witnessed a star-studded cast. The show garnered numerous awards and multiple nominations. The series narrated the concept of the bone rank system which is even applicable today. The relevance and the test of time the series has seen, the series is amongst the famous historian Korean web series.