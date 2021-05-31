In a virtual meeting held on Monday, 31 May 2021, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a medical college at Anakapalli. It was revealed that at a cost of about Rs 8,000 crores, 14 medical colleges will be developed in AP. In a press meeting, the Chief Minister said that medical colleges will help expand medical services to the poor. The decision has been taken on the account of building up a capable healthcare system. On this occasion, he clarified that these medical institutions were being constructed as a part of the medical university in the constituency. He even promised that the 8,000 crore budget project would be available to the public by December 2023.

In the press meet, the AP CM said that under this project, 11 existing medical colleges will be developed while the remaining 3 would be constructed. The Anakapalli MP from Visakhapatnam district Mr. BV Satyavati said that the construction of a medical college in the area would safeguard the health of the poor. District Collector V Vinay Chand also added that the construction would be of great benefit for the rural people.

The press meet also addressed that currently, it takes a minimum of 2 hours to transfer the patients. Serious Covid-19 patients being transferred to Visakhapatnam are likely to die on the way. The Covid-19 patients are currently being referred to Visakhapatnam KGH are also in danger. To bridge this gap resulting in death due to Covid-19, it has been declared to set up the Medical Colleges. The foundation for these colleges was laid at the Anakapalli Medical College. Anakapalli legislator Mr. Gudivada Amarnath said that the name of the chief minister will go down in history. He said that the construction of the medical facility will benefit about 15 lakh people.

Earlier, the AP state tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the event by lighting a torch. Visakhapatnam City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, MLAs Golla Baburao, Petla Umashankar Ganesh, Karanam Dharmashree, Adip Raj, Joint Collector-2 P. Arun Babu, Joint Collector-3 R. Govindarao, Anakapalli Ardeo Seetharama Rao, District Rural Development Agencies PD Visvesvara Rao, Andhra Medical College Principal Dr P.V. Sudhakar, APMSIDC EE D.A. Naidu, Anakapalli Tehsildar Srinivasa Rao, corporators, other officials and others were present.

Tourism Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao told reporters that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, laid the foundation stone for a medical college, super speciality hospital and nursing college in Anakapalle at an estimated cost of about Rs 500 crore. The construction is expected to be completed by December 2023.