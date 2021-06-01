A techie from Vizag named V Prasanth who was spending four years in a Pakistan jail for entering the country without the required documents has been finally released and sent back to India. On Monday, Prasanth was handed over to the Border Security Force by the Pakistan Rangers at the Wagah border. Further procedure on whether he is to be sent to Hyderabad or Vizag is yet to be decided. Sources said he will be quarantined for 14 days after immigration formalities and will be sent to Vizag.

It may be recalled that Prasanth, a techie native to Vizag, had been living in Hyderabad. He was found roaming in the Cholistan desert, Bahawalpur district, Pakistan back in November, along with another man from Madhya Pradesh hiding in the desert and they both were unable to produce any passport or ID proofs, so, the police arrested them in Pakistan on 14 November 2019. Prasanth had posted a video talking to his parents about his situation and that everything was okay. When asked by Immigration officials, Prasanth had said that he was in love with a girl he met on Facebook and she had shifted to Switzerland. Officials then suspected that Prasanth might have planned for a way to go to Switzerland from India via Pakistan, Iran and Turkey to enter Europe.

It is learned that Prashant was missing since 29 April 2017 and his family had lodged a complaint with Madhapur police station limits. In a statement given by his father at that time, he said that Prashant had fallen in love with a colleague while he was working in Bengaluru. He was in depression as she had left for Switzerland.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Prasanth’s Father M Babu Rao from Vizag confirmed that they got a call from the officials that they will send his son back to Vizag soon. “We got a call that Prasanth has been released and is now in India. This is good news for us. We are waiting to see our son after so many years,” said Babu Rao. When asked about the actual reason why Prasanth was found at the border, he said that even they do not know the reason. “In these many years, we could hardly speak for a few seconds through the phone 2-3 times. Now that he is back in India, it is more than enough for us. Once he gets settled with normal life, we will discuss what happened,” Babu Rao added.