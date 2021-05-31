PM Narendra Modi, on Sunday, made a special mention of Vizianagaram mangoes in his monthly radio address ‘Mann KI Baat’. This special mention came when Prime Minister applauded the special efforts taken by the farmers across the country in producing record output, and procurement even during Covid-19.

Talking about Vizianagaram mangoes, the Prime Minister said, “You must have heard about the mangoes of Vizianagaram in South India. Now, who doesn’t like to have these mangoes?” The Prime Minister took note of the testing times faced by the farmers in delivering these seasonal productions and mentioned a government initiative in easing this process. PM Modi noted the high demand for these Vizianagaram mangoes promises to say “Therefore, now the Kisan Rail is ferrying hundreds of tons of Vizianagaram mangoes to Delhi.”

He also conveyed his happiness that the people of Delhi and North India will have the privilege of having the Vizianagaram mangoes. The PM also added that this opportunity to export agricultural output will turn farmers profitable.

Earlier, on 14 April 2021, a Kisan Rail Parcel train had left Vizianagaram with 376 tonnes of mangoes, as part of the efforts by the Waltair Railway division to provide an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also mentioned and took praise of the Shahi Litchi and Agartala Jackfruit harvest. PM Modi, who was in awe of the unique flavors and products, took pride in informing that Agartala Jackfruit is being brought to Assam by rail and then being transported to London by air.

This is not the first time, as, in an earlier session of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister had made a special mention of the scuba divers’ team of Vizag. PM Modi had then applauded the efforts by the team in removing four tonnes of plastic waste from the sea bed of Visakhapatnam.