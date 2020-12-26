As new strains of COVID-19, being reported in the United Kingdom, the Central Government has put authorities on alert. The airports across the country are following a new set of protocols and restrictions for passengers arriving from the UK. In a shocking turn of events, a woman, who tested positive for the virus after returning from the UK, managed to escape the Delhi airport and reach Rajahmundry via the New Delhi-Vizag special train. Acting on the information, the district authorities have focussed on contact tracing the individuals from Visakhapatnam who are co-passengers to the person in question.

Speaking to Yo!, COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam and Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal, Dr PV Sudhakar, informed that as many as eight individuals from the Vizag district have travelled along with the woman who returned from the UK. Sharing that one of them is from the Agency area, the AMC Principal said that rest of the contacts are from the city. Bringing relief, he mentioned that all of them were tested negative for the coronavirus. Dr Sudhakar added that the eight people are currently under institutional quarantine at the King George Hospital (KGH). Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand will take a call on whether to extend their stay here at KGH or to send them to home quarantine.

Vizag district, on Saturday, reported 18 new COVID-19 infections. The newly recorded cases, between Friday and Saturday, have taken the district tally to 59,538. Among the freshly recorded cases, 18 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 0 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 20 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 18

Active cases: 282

Discharges: 58,738 (including 20 today)

Deaths: 518 (no fatalities reported today)

Total count: 59,538

Apart from revealing the recoveries, fatalities, and new infections registered in the Vizag district, the report stated that no fatalities were reported in Vizag between Friday and Saturday the death toll stood at 518. As many as 282 individuals across the district are currently undergoing treatment for the infection.