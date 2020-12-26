The scenic wonders of the tribal folds in Visakhapatnam have held us captive since times immemorial. With sparsely populated villages, located far from the hustle of the city, nestled beautifully amid the resplendence of the proud Eastern Ghats, the region has emerged as a major tourist attraction in the district over the years, thanks to the lush greenery and chilly climates. While Araku and Lambasingi continue to top the list on the itineraries in Visakhapatnam, new tourist attractions seem to be magically cropping up every season, don’t they? One such attraction that has been making headlines of late is the village of Vanjangi. Located about 6 km from Paderu, the village has been emerging as the latest tourist sensation in Visakhapatnam this season.

About a 3-hour drive from Visakhapatnam, Vanjangi, located 3400 feet above sea level, has turned a tourist’s darling with the astonishing spectacles on offer. As you reach the vantage point at the locale, scenes of dense clouds floating endlessly amid the hills, early in the morning, form a sight to behold. The most auspicious moment of the visit to Vanjangi though is during the sunrise, when an orange twilight, beyond the cloud cover, proudly announces the arrival of the sun. While the village doesn’t have any accommodation facilities for the tourists yet, many are opting to camp in the open spaces.

How to reach Vanjangi in Visakhapatnam?

Distance from Paderu: 6 km

Distance from Visakhapatnam city: 100 km (about a 3 km drive)

After reaching Paderu, a 6 km long motorable road can be taken by visitors. Thereafter, with the way not feasible for travel by motor vehicles, visitors will need to walk for about an hour to get to the vantage point.

So what are you waiting for? Get your gang together, grab your winter gear, and drive away to treat yourself to some stunning experiences at Vanjangi in Visakhapatnam.

View from Vanjangi vantage point: