Vizag Cyber Police Recover ₹70 Lakh, Return It to Fraud Victim

On January 31, the Vizag Cyber Police successfully recovered Rs 70 lakhs from cybercriminals and returned it to the victim of the fraud. The fraudsters tricked the private firm’s accountant into paying the amount after posing as the company’s Managing Director.

The fraudsters transmitted a Real Time Gross Investment (RTGI) to the firm’s accountant via WhatsApp, directing it to an ICICI Bank account. The fraudsters asked for a transaction of Rs 80 lakhs, posing as the company’s Managing Director. After the transaction, the MD realised that it was a fraud, and a formal complaint was lodged.

The cybercrime police in Vizag conducted a thorough investigation, swiftly recovering Rs 70 lakhs from frozen accounts and returning the funds to the victims of the fraud.

