Vizag has witnessed its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with as many as 17 patients testing positive over the past 24 hours, taking the district tally to 143. Among the new COVID-19 cases in Vizag, fourteen have been reported from Anakapalle, two from Kurmannapalem and one from Dibbapalem. Overall, 58 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 84 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease.

Vizag district has recorded 34 cases between 1 June and 5 June, 2020. The day-wise breakup of the COVID-19 cases reported during the said period is as follows:

1 June : 4 cases (Total 113 cases)

2 June : 5 cases (Total 118 cases)

3 June : 6 cases (Total 124 cases)

4 June: 2 cases (Total 126 cases)

5 June: 17 cases (Total 143 cases)

Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, reported 50 new COVID-19 cases. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department this morning, 9831 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. The state recorded 2 new deaths in Krishna District due to the virus in the said period, taking the death toll to 73. With the new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3427. Overall, 2294 individuals have been discharged while 1060 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 119. Also, 700 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 442 of them being marked active while 14 have been discharged today.

On the national front, the COVID-19 tally surpassed the 2.25 lakh mark on Friday with over 9,800 patients testing positive.

With the COVID-19 cases on the rise, citizens are advised to stay home and not to venture out unless essential.