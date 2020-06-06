Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases with as many as 161 testing positive over the past 24 hours. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department this morning, 12771 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. 29 individuals have been discharged, post treatment from coronavirus . With fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in AP rose to 3588. 2323 individuals have been discharged while 1192 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 127 out of 131 cases reported. Also, 741 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 467 of them being marked active while 16 have been discharged today. With fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in AP, taking the overall state tally to 4460.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam district reached a total of 143 as on Friday evening. While 58 COVID-19 active cases are being treated, a total of 84 individuals have been discharged post-treatment. It is to be noted that one patient in Vizag had earlier passed away due to the virus. Until Friday, as many as 36768 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam. While 35,661 returned negative, the results of 962 samples are awaited. 63 individuals are in isolation whereas 889 individuals are in quarantine in Vizag district.

Across India, the COVID-19 cases soared to 2,36,657 with the country recording a record spike of 9,987 cases in a single day. While the death toll increased to 6642, over 114073 lakh patients have reported recovery from coronavirus.

* With the COVID-19 cases on the rise, citizens are advised to stay home and not to venture out unless essential.