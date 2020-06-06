As Vizag witnessed spike in COVID-19 cases, the authorities have taken measures to shutdown Daba Gardens and Jagadamba Junction areas in the city. With this, Dandu Bazaar area in Jagadamba Junction and Neelamma Vepa Chettu in Daba Gardens, both of which are containment zones have been declared as ‘very active’. In Dandu Bazaar alone 29 cases have been registered till date.

The shops in these areas have been functioning fully and on receiving the complaint, District Collector and the police officials were intimated and in turn altered the GVMC officials. The Containment zones where they have been declared as very active, 1 km radius need to be cordoned off and strict Red zone implementation needs to be followed said the District Collector. And for 14 days these areas will remain closed. As on Thursday night, these areas have been barricaded and strict rules were implemented. On Friday morning, the shops in these areas of Daba Gardens, Jagadamba Junction, Turners Choultry were shutdown.

On 5 June, 14 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vizag’s Anakapalle, resulting in the town’s immediate lockdown to prevent further outbreak of cases. As per latest reports, a resident of Chinta Veedhi in Anakapalle showed symptoms of the virus. Reportedly, the patient was employed at a shop, with other staff members. The shop’s staff members and other primary contacts were tested, of which 14 people were found to be COVID-19 positive. Aside from these 14 cases, COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Kurmannapalem (2 cases) and Dibbapalem (1 case) on Friday. This has resulted in an increased tally of coronavirus patients in Visakhapatnam. Overall, 58 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 84 have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 as on Friday evening. One patient in the district had succumbed to the disease earlier.

Meanwhile, secondary contacts have been tested upon locating the primary positive source of coronavirus in the red zones. The local authorities have taken immediate actions to curb the surge of the virus in the high-risk areas. Officials have issued a 21-day lockdown in the town to avoid the emergence of new cases. As per reports, all movement within 1 km radius of the containment zones has been restricted. Shops will also remain closed till the high-risk areas are thoroughly examined and a future strategy is decided. GVMC officials have decided to inspect the area regularly and the authorities have requested citizens’ cooperation in the containment zones by adhering to the guidelines.

A list of containment zones under GVMC limits in Visakhapatnam:

Containment zones of the city: Railway New Colony, Madhavadhara, Dandu Bazaar, Chengal Rao Peta, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Srinagar, KRM Colony, Pitapuram Colony, Relli Veedhi, Jalari Peta, Simhadripuram, Vadlapudi, Sai Madhav Nagar ( Naidu Thota), Appanna Colony( Vegagunta), Priyadarshini Colony (Gajuwaka), Jagannatha Puram (Akkayyapalem), SVP Nagar (Kobbari Thota), Neelamma Vepa Chettu, Gyanapuram, Gayatri Nagar (PM Palam), Duggapuvanipalam and Chinna Waltair.