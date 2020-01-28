Couple to take up clean-up activities in Vizag as part of their pre-wedding ceremony

Steering away from the typical big fat Indian wedding, Krishna Chaitanya, a former resident of Vizag, and his fiance Yasmin Bhattacharya, have decided to include activities promoting environmental awareness as part of their pre-wedding ceremony.

The couple work in the field of disaster management at universities in Japan. Being well aware of the current environmental issues, the duo has decided to clean up the tourist destinations in Vizag with their friends, on the day before the wedding. On 4 February 2020, they are planning to host a nature walk, an awareness program, and clean-up activities at the geo-heritage site, Erra Matti Dibbalu, and Rushikonda Beach, from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Chaitanya and Yasmin are expected to be joined by thirty of their friends and colleagues. The couple has even sought the support of the Tourism Department for the cause. To gather volunteers for the event, the couple is collaborating with organisations including Greenface Environment Society, Citizens Association for Responsible Tourism (CART), Rookie Rider, and other city-based Non-Government organisations (NGOs).

The couple’s praiseworthy pre-wedding act comes as an addition to the rapidly growing wave of eco-awareness among denizens in Vizag. From school students voluntarily coming forward to clean up the beach to a group of scuba divers clearing plastic from the underwaters at Rushikonda, several initiatives in the recent past have drawn praise for raising awareness.