RINL launches sale of Vizag Steel products at retail store

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), on Monday, launched the sales of Vizag Steel long products at its retail store at Pedagantyada.

RINL’s Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Rath was present on the occasion and inaugurated the sales operations at the newly constructed retail outlet. The inauguration ceremony also saw the company’s directors present at the event. According to the company’s sources, the new Vizag Steel retail store has a storage capacity of 16,000 tonnes of steel. An investment of ₹4.36 crore has gone into building the store that spans five acres. RINL’s latest outlet is also equipped with a 100 Mega Tonne weigh bridge.

The establishment was made to facilitate the delivery of materials in low volumes to small businesses and individual buyers who tend to order less and multiple products in one vehicle. The store even offers customisation of length and ready-to-use-at-site finished products like cuts, bends, and stirrups.

KC Das, Director (Personnel), VV Venugopal Rao, Director (Finance), DK Mohanty, Director (Commercial), KK Ghosh, Director (Projects), AK Saxena, Director (Operations) and senior officials, union leaders also participated in the inaugural event on Monday.

The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, also called Vizag Steel, is the country’s first shore-based integrated Steel Plant built with state-of-the-art technology. The Public steel producer earned a net profit of Rs 96.71 crore in the 2018-19 financial year, amounting to total revenue of Rs. 20,844 crore. With the newest store, the company aims to strengthen its marketing network and facilitating the delivery of VSP products to a variety of customers across alternate market segments. The company’s sources also revealed that a door-step delivery has also been set up for the benefit of the customers.