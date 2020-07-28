Global Tiger Day is observed on the 29 July every year, since 2010 when it was first created at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. This step was taken to raise awareness on the decline in the number of tigers across the world, leaving them on the brink of extinction. The measure also aims to encourage the celebration of significant work involved in tiger conservation across the world. On the occasion of Global Tiger Day 2020, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, Government of AP, will be organising a webinar from 3:30 pm-5:30 pm on Wednesday, on the website of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam.

N Prateep Kumar, IFS, PCCF (HoFF) & PCCF (WL) & CWLW, AP will be opening the session. Dr Dhananjai Mohan, IFS, Director, Wildlife

Institute of India. Senior officers from Andhra Pradesh Forest Department Rahul Pandey, IFS, CCF (Wildlife) and Surendra Mehra, IFS, Dy. Inspector General, National Tiger Conservation Authority, New Delhi, Bittu Sahgal, Environmental activist, Writer, Founder, Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Bollywood Actor & Producer Ms Dia Mirza who is also an UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, UN Secretary General’s Advocate for SDGs, Ambassador, Wildlife Trust of India, Amala Akkineni, Chairperson of Bluecross Hyderabad, Imran Siddiqui, Assistant Director–Conservation Science, WCS-India

Co-Founder HyTiCoSwill be sharing their views and the work being done in the field of tiger conservation in Andhra Pradesh and the entire nation.

In addition to this, marking the Global Tiger Day, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam will be conducting an online quiz competition and art competition on the theme “Tiger conservation in their natural habitat” for people across all ages. The program is intended to create awareness on the importance of tiger conservation and gaining public support for protection and expansion of tiger habitats.

Check details of Global Tiger Day celebrations here.